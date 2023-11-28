Tina Knowles tears into critics who are saying Beyoncé wants to be White

Tina Knowles had the time today to respond to the haters.

The mother of global goddess Beyoncé trashed the truculent trolls who claim her legendary daughter wants to be “white” or was trying to look like a Caucasian female at the chrome carpet premiere of her film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

Knowles went volcanic on the topic before her four million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, as she admits that these latest accusations triggered her tremendously.

She captioned a stunning image of her daughter, “Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white. She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? …

“How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. . ALIEN Superstar duh! What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal Beyonces hairstylist she was from TMZ to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal. . Well that made, my blood boil , that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness. What’s really most disappointing is that the some Black people yes you bozos that’s on social media.”

What really gets at Knowles is the fact that legendary female entertainers like Etta James rocked the platinum look 60 and 70 years ago, long before Queen Bey was born: “I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic , talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism , sexism , double standards , you perpetuate those things . Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don’t like her. , I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up ! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”