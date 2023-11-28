Tyrese scoffs at $20K per month child support request from ex-wife

Tyrese’s very public divorce drama is showing no signs of coming to a conclusion any time soon.

Having already made claims that ex-wife Samantha Lee only married him for his money, the “Sweet Lady” crooner has recently opened up about some of the specifics of the case which don’t sit right with him like her request for $20K per month in child support for their 5-year-old daughter.

During a recent appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Tyrese vented about his frustration and shock over the situation.

“We never spent $20,000 on my daughter when we were together, and I had the money,” Tyrese said. “Like, who spends that kind of money on a kid? [My daughter] was 1 when [Samantha] took my baby from me. We never spent $20,000 a month on our child and the credit card was wide open, so what the f— do you suddenly need that kind of money for?”

Tyrese has been very forthcoming and vocal about the ongoing divorce proceedings, sharing his belief that the process has been biased against him and that he wants the presiding judge removed from the case.

Per TMZ, a motion was filed by Tyrese to recuse Judge Kevin M. Farmer from the case citing multiple instances of bias and wrongdoing including repeatedly being held in contempt of court, abruptly canceling a hearing in which he could give his testimony and being ruled to pay a $450,000 bond inside 1o days, and accusations that Judge Farmer is racist and even referred to Lee as a “b—-” behind closed doors.

“We tried to get him recused, we tried to get him thrown off the bench because of his conduct and his unprofessionalism,” Tyrese wrote in an Instagram post. “And then there were a bunch of things pertaining to the outcome of my case that he did that was literally illegal.”