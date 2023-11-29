7 lies married men tell

When it comes to relationships, honesty is crucial. However, there are some people who may choose to tell lies in order to get what they want. This is especially true in the case of married men who are involved in extramarital affairs. In this article, we will explore seven common lies that married men tell.

1. My marriage is over.

This is one of the most common lies that married men tell. The idea is to make the other woman feel sorry for them and to make them more likely to believe that the man will eventually leave his wife. However, in reality, many married men who say this are not serious about leaving their wives. They may just be saying it to make the other woman feel better or to justify their affair.

2. I am separated.

This is another common lie that married men tell. The idea is to make the other woman feel like the man is available and that there is nothing wrong with their relationship. However, in reality, many married men who say this are not actually separated from their wives. They may just be living apart for a while, or they may still be legally married.

3. My wife abuses me.

This is a lie that married men may tell in order to gain sympathy from the other woman. The idea is to make the other woman feel like she is the only one who can save him from his terrible marriage. However, in reality, many married men who say this are not actually being abused by their wives. They may just be unhappy in their marriage, and they may be using this lie as an excuse to cheat.

4. I will leave her … eventually.

This is a common lie that married men tell to their mistresses. The idea is to make the other woman feel like there is hope for their relationship, and that the man will eventually leave his wife for her. However, in reality, many married men who say this are never going to leave their wives. They may just be stringing the other woman along until she gets tired of waiting.

5. I love my wife, but I am not in love with her.

This is a lie that married men may tell to try to justify their affair. The idea is to make the other woman feel like she is the only one who can make him happy. However, in reality, many married men who say this are still in love with their wives. They may just be feeling conflicted about their feelings, and they may be using this lie as an excuse to cheat.

6. I don’t know what I want.

This is a common lie that married men tell to avoid making a decision about their relationship. The idea is to make the other woman feel like she is in control, and that the man is just going to go along with whatever she wants. However, in reality, many married men who say this know exactly what they want — they just don’t want to admit it.

7. I will never do this to you again.

This is a lie that married men may tell after they have been caught cheating. The idea is to make the other woman forgive them and give them another chance. However, in reality, many married men who say this are going to cheat again. They may just be better at hiding it next time.

If you are in a relationship with a married man, it is important to be aware of these common lies. Don’t let him fool you into thinking that he is available or that he is going to leave his wife for you. The truth is, he is probably just lying to you to get what he wants.

This story was created using AI technology.