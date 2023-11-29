Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes prepare to premiere new joint podcast

Former “Good Morning America” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are gearing up to step back into the spotlight together with a new podcast simply called “Amy & T.J.”

Set to premiere on December 5th, a year to the day they were both “temporarily” removed from their on-air positions, the pair did a joint Instagram post to promote the new project and promised fans there will be some bombshells dropped.

“Why yes, we 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 be serving tea… One week from today, ‘Amy & T. J.,'” reads the caption with a candid photo of the pair with a cup of tea in front of them. “Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. December 5th.”

It was just earlier this month that Robach, 50 and Holmes, 46, made an announcement that they would be returning to the airwaves and finally addressed the elephant in the room by finally making their relationship public.

“How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤,” they captioned with a photo of the couple smiling big as they held each other.

Back in November 2022, the rumors of a romance between the two first began to fly when pictures of them looking cozy at a New York City bar and then later holding hands in a car began to make the rounds. Both Holmes and Robach were married to other people at the time and shortly after the pictures broke, they both shut down Instagram comments.

As speculation began to grow, the pair were mum about their growing relationship which made for a sensitive work environment on the set of GMA before things came to a head.

According to PEOPLE, on the morning of December 5, 2022, ABC News President Kim Goodwin notified staff that while their relationship wasn’t “a violation of policy” after considering what was best for the network and all involved they “decided to take T.J. and Amy off the air while they figure things out.”

In the year since the story broke, Holmes and Robach have continued to grow closer and have been spotted out together on numerous occasions. Holmes was also able to finalize his divorce from Marliee Fiebig, while at the moment, Robach is still legally married to actor Andrew Shue.

“Amy & T.J.” will premiere on IHeartRadio on December 5th and will be available across all podcast platforms.