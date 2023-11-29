Boosie and Rod Wave could not come to an agreement, so a lawsuit is near

Boosie is standing on business, and that means a lawsuit is coming against Rod Wave.

Earlier this month, the rapper called out Rod Wave for using lyrics from his song “Long Journey.” Rod Wave named his song “Long Journey” as well, and apparently Boosie was not a fan because he didn’t get any credit or compensation for the track.

Rod Wave tells Boosie BadAzz that he doesn't have to sue him and asks Boosie to let him know how much to pay for the sample he used. pic.twitter.com/gCUo7DIy9O — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 20, 2023

Wave made a video weeks later saying he’d like to make amends with Boosie, but it doesn’t look like that happened. On Nov. 28, Boosie went to social media to say he’s taking Rod Wave to court.

“That n—- Rod Wave ain’t pull up on me,” Boosie said. “I don’t own the song fully, I own a percentage of it. I still have publishing in it and writer’s credits. I guess when he found out that, he don’t want to give me nothing. We going to court. Nobody contacted me. Nobody gave me my publishing. Nobody gave me my writer’s credit. How you clear it, when you ain’t clear it with me?”

Boosie says Rod Wave ain’t pull up on him like he said he would and will be taken to court pic.twitter.com/1ub2DeF5UL — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 29, 2023

Boosie said he was contacted by Wave’s people, but the clock has run out.

“Now, the CEO, they calling me,” Boosie said. “[They said,] ‘Boosie, we gon’ put you in the publishing. We gone put you in the writer’s credit.’ Too late. It’s too late, now.”