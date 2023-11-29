If you see your favorite rapper with a big bling belt, it’s probably from Stolen Arts. NoLoveScott created the belt brand during the pandemic, and since then high profilers like Gunna, Cardi B, Sexyy Red, and Ice Spice have been seen wearing the belt around their waists.

NoLoveScott spoke with rolling out about his inspiration for the brand, Black accessory designers, and his inspiration for fashion.

What inspired you to create this brand?

I just always loved streetwear. It happened during the pandemic, one thing led to another, and I just started taking off. I came out with one product and then everything just started going crazy, and now we’re here.

What’s your reaction when you see celebrities wear your belts?

It’s surreal. Honestly, we don’t have a lot of time to think about it because we’re always thinking about what’s coming next. But it’s definitely crazy. I’m very blessed.

Cardi B & Hennessy wearing my belts 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3zjl4x016h — NOLOVESCOTT (@nolovescott) October 24, 2023

What does your creative process look like?

I get inspired by life. Throughout daily activities, I just get inspired. It’s something that’s in me. That’s kind of how why creative process is and I gotta be in the mood.

Why are Black designers important to the culture, and who are some of your inspirations?

We have to come to the forefront. We were not as seen as we shouldn’t be in the fashion industry, and it’s great that I’m out here and I’m able to make a difference. I loved Virgil, he was one of the most respected people who came out as a Black man, and I love Kanye as well.