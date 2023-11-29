With the Christmas nearing, a new holiday film Candy Cane Lane will air Friday, Dec. 1, on Prime Video. Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, D.C. Young Fly, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas and many more have come together to create a family film and spread the holiday spirit.

Chris Carver (Murphy) is a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Carver makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell), in the hopes of improving his chances of winning the contest, the elf casts a magic spell that brings the “12 Days of Christmas” to life. This wreaks havoc on the whole town, with the risk of ruining the holidays for his family. Carver, his wife Carol (Ross) and their three children must race against the clock to break the elf’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

Murphy and D.C. Young Fly, who plays Josh, spoke about the movie at its Tuesday premiere in Los Angeles.

Eddie Murphy: I’m very excited, I’ve never done a Christmas movie before. And you could bring your whole family. It was unique, that’s what made me want to do it. Kelly Younger wrote something unique and I hadn’t done a Christmas movie, so this was great, and it came out good. With Christmas movies, you want to be able to watch them over and over again every Christmas and I think they could watch this. It was almost like when you have your Christmas decorations up for like two weeks into the new year.

D.C. Young Fly: It’s a wholesome film that you can watch with the family that has great comedy and substance in it. When you’ve an got amazing cast like this, you’re not saying it’s hard to fail but it’s just hard not to have fun. The best part is the spirit of giving, just seeing the faces of others when you give and knowing that God blessed you and allows you to have the strength to give those blessings to others.