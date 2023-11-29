Why Diddy’s ex-bodyguard is ready to tell his story after Cassie’s lawsuit

A number of people are coming out and speaking up after Diddy’s name has come up in a number of sexual assault lawsuits. Recently, Diddy’s ex-bodyguard, Roger Bonds, had some things to say regarding one lawsuit in particular lawsuit and explained to us his reason for speaking out now.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rogers shared his history with Diddy and how their relationship soured. Bonds was mentioned in the lawsuit that former girlfriend Cassie filed, naming him as a witness to the abuse and that he once tried to stop Diddy from attacking her.

“At one time I would have taken a bullet for this man and those who know me know that’s true. What happen?” Bonds asked. “People say, ‘yo why you saying that why you doing this?’ One reason is because you can’t do nothing unless you want to end up in jail.”

Bonds went on to talk about how he protected Diddy’s kids, but that same grace wasn’t given to him when it came to his son.

“Nobody worried about their kids when I had them I mean nobody,” Bonds said. “Where is the Loyalty at when it’s my SON? You want me to have loyalty to someone who couldn’t tell me here’s a 100,000 I may not go but I ran sure can make sure he has a legal team. But I’ll give some strangers 3 million. F— outta here. My truth, my story, my life. 2Faces #Coming soon. OH, YOU DIDN’T THINK I WOULD TALK ABOUT IT. We’ll watch me. Name one person who has been with Diddy who is well off. Name one??? Keep thinking because I’m gonna name them 0.”