The 12th Chicago Elite Classic continues its legacy of community engagement

Get ready for an electrifying weekend of high school basketball action as the 12th Annual Chicago Elite Classic (CEC) descends upon the Windy City. Dec. 1-3, 2023, the Credit Union 1 Arena will host 38 teams competing in 15 thrilling games. This year’s CEC promises non-stop excitement.

Rolling out spoke with Sylvia Nelson-Jordan, the Co-Executive Director of CEC, about the tournament’s rich history and what can be expected this year.

Why did you become involved with the tournament?

My son, McKinley Nelson, played basketball at Whitney Young. He was a part of the 2014 State Championship team with Jahlil Okafor, Paul White, and Miles Reynolds. I saw the great work of CEC in his sophomore year and wanted to make it bigger and more successful [to afford] this opportunity to thousands [more] players by lending my gifts of fundraising and event management.

What do you love about this tournament?

I love the community aspect. Chicago Elite Classic (CEC) unites people [of all] ages, ethnicities, and neighborhoods. CEC provides a safe, fun, and family-oriented environment. It gives the elementary kids something to aspire [to participate] in. We provide a stage for players to showcase their talents in front of thousands of basketball fans. As a woman, I love to see the young ladies shine on the court. CEC always adds a health equity component via our sponsors, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. This year, we will provide flu shots, blood pressure checks, and CPR training.

Why is this tournament important to Chicago’s basketball culture?

Chicago and basketball are synonymous. When you think of basketball, you immediately think of all the greats from Chicago, such as Michael Jordan, Michael Finley, Kevin Garnett, Derrick Rose, and our CEC alum [like] Jabari Parker, Jahlil Okafor, [and] Talen Horton Tucker, to name a few.

Are there any special guest appearances or halftime shows scheduled for the tournament?

Actor, poet, and philanthropist LaRoyce Hawkins and Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway will be in attendance, and a host of some of the hottest DJs will be spinning.

Are there any community events or initiatives associated with the tournament, such as charity fundraisers or youth basketball clinics?

CEC served as a partner for Project sWish Chicago’s 5-Year Anniversary Free Back to School festival sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois in August. The event took place at [the] DuSable Museum Campus, which impacted and reached 2500 people.

When and where will this year’s Chicago Elite Classic Basketball tournament be held?

The 12th Annual highly anticipated Chicago Elite Classic (CEC) will be held this weekend, Friday, December 1 – 3, 2023, @ Credit Union 1 Arena. On Friday, we will host the rival game of Oak Park River Forest vs Fenwick. Saturday, the matchup [is] between Kenwood Academy and Thornton, and on Sunday, we will showcase She’s Got Next girls basketball teams featuring City Champions Whitney Young Lady Dolphins. Tickets are on sale now at [the] Credit Union box office and Ticketmaster. Tickets will be sold at the door each day.