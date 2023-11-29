Serena Williams confesses on social media that she’s not OK

Venerated tennis champion Serena Williams admitted to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 28, that she’ s not okay and not ashamed to articulate it.

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion opened up about her current state of mind and reminded her fans that everyone goes through the peaks and valleys of life.

“I am not ok today,” said the 42-year-old married mother of two. “And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow ? Love you.”

I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow 😘 Love you. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 28, 2023

She then posted another, more uplifting post where she cradles her 3-month-old infant, Adira, who arrived in August 2023. Williams is also the mother of 6-year-old Olympia.

This makes me so happy pic.twitter.com/2aq5oiQK1G — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 28, 2023

Fans theorize that Williams is suffering from postpartum depression that impacts millions of new mothers worldwide.

Williams also posted a video for her 1.5 million TikTok fans where she is cloaked in a beautiful shimmery black gown at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History. But then the video switches to Williams pumping breast milk for her infant.

“What my life is really like… It’s not as glamorous as you think,” she captioned the footage.

The fashion enthusiast asked her followers if they go through similar moments of indecision and confusion.

“I’m on my way to hang out at my dad’s house and time got the best of me because sometimes I don’t manage my time well,” she admitted to the camera. “And now I am pumping and driving. Does anyone else do that?”

Female fans were especially empathetic to Williams’ day-to-day highs and lows.

“We women have to do a lot of multitasking in life. Pumping, correcting, solving problems, give advice, cry but not sob, etc. You’re strong, Serena, you bounced back from not being ok. We all do. [Women] get it done,” one woman penned on X.