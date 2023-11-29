T.I. speaks out after the infamous scuffle with King Harris

Music mogul Clifford “T.I.” Harris, who is his son’s biggest supporter and defender, reinforced the family bond following a heated argument and scuffle at the Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Harris household was on hand to participate in the Falcons’ tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. An argument ensued when King Harris’ claim that he had a tough upbringing despite living in a mansion inside a gated community in an upscale Atlanta southern suburb.

The mercurial Harris, who’s had multiple outbursts and arguments in public the past few years, was immediately inflamed by the insinuation that he is the product of a privileged upbringing.

“King, have you ever woke up with a roach on your face? Alright then! You don’t know what you talking ’bout,” T.I. fired back during the argument, which was filmed on King Harris’ IG Live.

King retorted with some heat: “To make him look better, he say shit that he know not true. Silver spoon? I ain’t never ate with that a day in my life.”

The son also inferred that he preferred his grandmother’s house because he could “get into fights” as he liked being “outside in the neighborhood” than a gated fortress where the Harris clan resides.

Tiny also got into the mix by snatching the cell phone and firing off her own insult by saying King Harris only wanted to visit his grandmother because she allowed him to suck on his pacifier until he was 12 years old.

The situation turned physical when T.I put his son in a headlock and told him: “You are embarrassing yourself and your family! Boy, you can’t do nothing with me! Ain’t s— you can do with me!”

King later addressed the altercation on social media, writing: “I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F— WHO U ARE … IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN A– MAN NOW,” he barked on IG.

“If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT. N—- be faking a image for da internet &. It AINT Me.”

The Grand Hustle boss, 43, however, basically informed his 15 million Instagram followers that he, his wife and their son merely had a normal interfamilial spat. He also told his fans on Tuesday, Nov. 28, that the Harris family is “tied like a knot.”

“Fck what dis internet talkin’ bout… Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot,” he wrote alongside a Complex video interview with the 19-year-old King. “We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.”

Tip then concluded the subject by informing his fans to “tune in to the new episode of #GOATTalk wit Me & my Jr. @the_next_king10 out now on @complex.”