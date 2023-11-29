Usher joins K-pop star Jungkook for ‘Standing Next To You’ remix

As K-pop continues to grow into a global force, more and more established artists are taking note and Usher is no different.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Big Hit Music announced plans for to release a remix to BTS member Jungkook’s hit “Standing Next To You” featuring the Atlanta crooner to be released on Dec. 1.

Kook’s debut solo album, Golden, which was released earlier this month, features the original version of the song along with contributions from Jack Harlow, Latto, Major Lazer, and DJ Snake.

BTS has made no qualms about the influence American music, more specifically, Black American music has had on their careers with both singers and rappers in the seven member boy band. The group even previously paid homage to Usher in their song “Butter” including the lyrics “Don’t need no Usher/ To remind me you got it bad.”

Jungkook’s last big collaboration was the Latto-assisted “Seven,” which when released this past July, broke numerous Spotify records after debuting to almost 16 million streams.

The song proved to be a historic commercial success for both artists earning them both their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.