GQ’s decision to feature women in their traditionally male-focused Men of the Year issue has sparked debate. While some applaud the magazine for breaking gender norms and celebrating achievements regardless of gender, others question whether GQ has gone too far.

Erykah Badu, a renowned singer-songwriter, and Kim Kardashian, a reality TV star and successful businesswoman, were among the women featured.

Badu, known for her soulful music and unique style, was named the 2023 Music Icon of the Year in Germany. Despite the backlash, Badu remains unfazed, embodying her artistic and masculine side in the feature. Her inclusion is a testament to her influence and impact on the music industry.

On the other hand, Kardashian graced the cover in a suit and tie, showcasing her masculine side with minimal makeup.

Kardashian’s inclusion in the issue highlights her successful business ventures, including a partnership with the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball featuring her brand SKIMS. Her recent role in the latest season of “American Horror Story: Delicate” also showed off her businesswoman side, drastically different from how she’s perceived online.

Some male readers have expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, arguing that the Men of the Year issue should remain a platform for celebrating male achievements. Some social media users question if the inclusion of women in this issue is an attempt to appease the growing demand for gender equality rather than a genuine recognition of their accomplishments.

Others argue that the move dilutes the significance of the issue for men. They question if GQ is losing its identity as a men’s magazine by including women in a traditionally male-focused issue.

Despite the controversy, GQ stands by its decision, emphasizing its commitment to celebrating achievements regardless of gender. The magazine believes Badu and Kardashian deserve recognition for their contributions and influence in their respective fields.