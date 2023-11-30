Top sneakerheads reveal the best shoes of 2023

The year 2023 has brought in some of the coolest and most fashionable shoes, and it’s time to start putting a list together of the ones that stole the spotlight.

At ComplexCon 2023, some of the top sneakerheads spoke to rolling out about the best shoes of the year.

Warren Cochrane of Bloomfield Works says the sneaker of year was the Union LA Jordan 1s. These shoes were a three-way collaboration that joined the Jordan Brand with designers Chris Gibbs and Beth Birkett Gibbs. The shoe features a silhouette white upper with green stitching and a pale grey Nike swoosh.

Austin Cochran of Bloomfield Works says the White Cement Reimagined Jordan 3s were the sneaker of the year. These Jordans were released in March 2023, and gave an OG look.

Tyrell Palmer says the Pine Green Jordan 4s were the sneaker of the year. This shoe was a collaboration between the Nike SB and Jordan Brand and was designed with a white leather upper with pine green details on the heel counter.