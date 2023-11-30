Top sneakerheads reveal the best shoes of 2023

Sneakerheads share thoughts on the best shoe of the year

The year 2023 has brought in some of the coolest and most fashionable shoes, and it’s time to start putting a list together of the ones that stole the spotlight.

At ComplexCon 2023, some of the top sneakerheads spoke to rolling out about the best shoes of the year.


Warren Cochrane of Bloomfield Works says the sneaker of year was the Union LA Jordan 1s. These shoes were a three-way collaboration that joined the Jordan Brand with designers Chris Gibbs and Beth Birkett Gibbs. The shoe features a silhouette white upper with green stitching and a pale grey Nike swoosh.

Top sneakerheads reveal the best shoes of 2023
Image source: www.goat.com

Austin Cochran of Bloomfield Works says the White Cement Reimagined Jordan 3s were the sneaker of the year. These Jordans were released in March 2023, and gave an OG look.


Top sneakerheads reveal the best shoes of 2023
Image source: www.goat.com

Tyrell Palmer says the Pine Green Jordan 4s were the sneaker of the year. This shoe was a collaboration between the Nike SB and Jordan Brand and was designed with a white leather upper with pine green details on the heel counter.

Top sneakerheads reveal the best shoes of 2023
Image source: www.goat.com
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS