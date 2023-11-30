T.I. yells at Atlanta promoters who used image of him and King (video)

Hip-hop boss T.I. stormed to an Atlanta lounge to roar about the club distributing flyers with his and his son’s image without their permission to promote an event.

Video footage of T.I.’s tirade went viral on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, showing the Grand Hustle impresario exploding on the promoters of club Eleven45 in the upscale Buckhead district of Atlanta.

Tip had become incensed that the folks promoting an event were using the recent altercation between him and his son, King Harris, to market their event. The father and son had an argument and scuffle at the Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, which the son filmed and uploaded to Instagram.

The flyer, according to The Jasmine Brand, reportedly said:

“Sing – Sip – Or Get Choked Out.”

As reported, Tip concluded the argument with King Harris by putting him in a chokehold.

When Tip got word of the flyer, he went volcanic on the club owners.

“Call who you need to call, do what you need to do, until then, ain’t nothing happening! No money, no beers, no partying, no sections, nothing! You put me and mine on a motherf*cking flyer, n*gg*, give me everything! And if you can’t — don’t play with me.”

Tip concluded the confrontation by firing off a warning to the promoters:

“I don’t know if ya’ll from here but n—-, don’t play with me in this city! This my motherf—– city. Don’t play with me in this city.”

TJB reports that things were smoothed over, and the pair were booked for the event, sans the image of the father and son scuffling.