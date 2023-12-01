Chloe Bailey, the singer, actress, record producer, and pianist, performed two covers of holiday hits at the Rockefeller Center’s annual tree lighting. The first was a cover of “Last Christmas” by Wham!, and the other was “Merry Christmas, Baby,” originally sung by Otis Redding.

Bailey was dressed as “Santa Baby” in a Santa-inspired dress, with her backup dancers matching her. Chloe posted a TikTok video with her backup dancers dancing to “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms. She captioned it, “It’s a Mean Girls’ Christmas.”

She produced the music for Candy Cane Lane, which premiered globally on Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 1. Candy Cane Lane is a family holiday film directed by Reginald Hudlin, starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross. Murphy plays a father trying to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. However, things go wrong after he makes a deal with a mischievous elf.

Bailey sang both the opening and closing songs of the movie and spoke about it at the movie’s Tuesday premiere in Los Angeles.

Bailey: “I was so honored when the director came to me and asked me to create the music for the opening of the movie and the closing. So, it was amazing to do two of my favorite covers. I even get to perform it tomorrow; I already taped it for NBC’s Rockefeller special, so I’m very excited. It means so much to me. The movie is great; I got to have a little link to watch it a couple of weeks ago. I’m happy to be here to celebrate it in here with the songs I created for it on the big screen with legends like Eddie and Tracee, who I love so much. So, I’m just honored to be amongst Black excellence.”