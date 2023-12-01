Diddy allegedly wiretapped Kim Porter, broke her nose

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged serial abuse of the women in his life includes violence and invasion of privacy against the late Kim Porter, the mother of three of his children.

According to testimony provided by former songwriter and singer Marc Curry, Diddy had her phones tapped and even broke her nose during one violent encounter, Yahoo.com reports

Porter died on Nov. 18, 2017, at 47, from a terminal lung infection. Together, they had twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 16, and son Christian, 25.

Curry said Diddy once “busted her nose, man. Anytime a man would go out of his way to wiretap someone’s phone or put taps in their home just to monitor their conversations, that’s a sign of insanity.”

“I think he’s very capable of doing it. It’s in his character. That’s who he is. That’s what comes with power. That’s what comes with arrogance. That’s what makes him,” Curry said.

The “Blast Off” artist said he witnessed Diddy “in fights with females” and kept “doing it over and over and over again.”

Curry added, “You be like, so every relationship that you get in, you’re violent in them? When you have a history of the same thing, it becomes a problem.” A clip of the conversation that occurred on the Art of Dialogue was uploaded to TikTok, giving viewers a chance to chip in their two cents.

Social media expressed disgust with Diddy at the rapid succession of accusations.

“Everybody can’t be lying!” one viewer said in the comments section of the TikTok video, as another asserted, “What’s disgusting is that PLENTY people allowed this to continue. Shame on them,” and a third person opined, “So much being revealed the devil had his time; his time is UP.”

A fourth commenter noted, “Karma is coming for Diddy,” a fifth declared, “Diddy my guy you’re an evil man,” and a sixth added, “But the problem I have is y’all saying something now but allowed it because he has money.”

A sixth person continued, “Mark wrote a lot of songs for Bad Boy. He’s been talking about this for years! First person I remember speaking up. He wrote a book as well about Puff.”