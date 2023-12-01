The cheerleading team at Florida A&M University (FAMU) has inked a three-year deal with international hair care giant Mielle Organics. The partnership, announced on Nov. 27, is reportedly valued at $250,000 and will include product sampling, brand activations, social media campaigns, and a multi-year brand ambassadorship.

@mielleorganics IT Girl Alert! 💅🏾🧡💚We’re excited to announce our new partnership with FAMU Cheerleaders. As the textured hair care authority, we want to celebrate & empower cheerleaders to feel beautiful rocking their natural hair. 💕 Our CEO & COO @exquisitemo @Melvin Rodriguez graced the campus of #FAMU and shared the secret sauce to success— business, entrepreneurship, mentorship and more. The future looks BRIGHT!✨ Go Rattlers. 🐍🧡💚💕

♬ original sound – MielleOrganics

Mielle Organics’ President Omar Goff, a proud FAMU alumnus, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. “I loved everything about my time at FAMU, and this is a full circle moment to give back in this way,” Goff said in a report from FAMU News.

Brandi Tatum-Fedrick, the team coach and assistant vice president of Annual and Affinity Giving, played a crucial role in securing the partnership.

“It is great to have Rattlers in great places,” said Tatum-Fedrick. “We are super excited for Omar Goff’s commitment to his alma mater. In my 18 years of coaching, this is our first partnership, so I am excited for many more to come.”

This partnership is a first for the FAMU cheer team. Co-captain Ashlyn Boles believes the brand will revolutionize the team’s image.

“It will allow us to step out of our comfort zone to say, ‘I can wear my natural hair, and I can rock my natural hair and look good while doing it,'” Boles said.

Following the P&G Beauty partnership with Mielle Organics, the brand has continued to spread the message of unity and diversity.