Foxy Brown shoots down Jay-Z rumors, teases ‘greatest comeback in music’

Rumors of a relationship other than business between Foxy Brown and Jay-Z have been swirling about for years.

Recently, Foxy addressed the resurging rumors about her and Hov.

In a post and delete Instagram story, the Brooklyn-born Ill Na Na made it clear that the chatter is untrue.

“FAKE FAIRYTALE NEWS!” Foxy wrote. “I UNDERSTAND THE VOID I’VE LEFT IN MY ABSENCE. BUT THE FOX & HOV LIES ARE PATHETIC AT THIS POINT!”

Foxy shared that she’s just been living her life, caring for her daughter, and lining things up to release new music.

“QUIETLY RAISING MY BEAUTIFUL GIRL, PREPARING FOR THE GREATEST COMEBACK IN MUSIC! HOP OFF MY D—!”

In a follow-up story, Foxy also addressed fans who added Beyoncé to the Hov/Foxy gossip, simply stating, “And I love B. Hop off my d—.”

Foxy and Jay-Z have worked closely together since the start of their careers, with Foxy featuring on Hov’s first hit song, “Ain’t No N—-” in 1996. The two continued to work together throughout the ’90s. Jay-Z has writing credits on some of Foxy’s songs.

Foxy Brown hasn’t released a proper studio album since 2001’s Broken Silence, with her last major release being the 2008 mixtape Brooklyn’s Don Diva.