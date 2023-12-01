Jeezy cheated on Jeannie Mai, the wife claims, and wants big money

Estranged husband and wife power couple Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are trading insults and accusations as they proceed through the arduous divorce proceedings.

Mai, 44, the former co-host of the popular daytime talk show “The Real, “said Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, 46, has been unfaithful in their marriage, and she wants to be compensated as a result. Mai also wants primary custody of their young daughter, Monaco.

Jeezy, however, wants to share custody of their daughter and said Mai has been acting as a “gatekeeper” to limit the amount of time he spends with his daughter.

“The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the child,” Jeezy stated in court documents obtained by RadarOnline, adding, “and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the child is in their respective custody.”

According to legal documents obtained by RadarOnline, the attorneys for Mai said the following:

“Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

“Wife shows the Court that the parties entered into a Prenuptial Agreement on March 26, 2021. In the event the Court enforces the terms of said Prenuptial Agreement, Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication, including but not limited to, texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”