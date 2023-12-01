At 15, Keith Williams decided it was time to help others improve their hair health after having different experiences with various products. Williams created SLYCK by Keith, a hair care and grooming product line that caters to anyone with dry hair needing long-lasting moisture.

Tell us about SLYCK by Keith.

SLYCK by Keith is all about providing moisture, strength, and definition for your hair. I chose these three aspects because when I came up with SLYCK by Keith, it was because I had dyed my hair and didn’t know how to properly care for it. Unaware that dye and bleach strip your hair of its natural oils, I found myself wetting and combing my hair every morning. I even tried using a curling product once, but it left my hair stringy and prone to breakage. That’s when I realized my hair was severely lacking the moisture it needed. I experimented with various hair masks and products to keep my hair moisturized, but nothing seemed to work. I guess I was already too far along in the drying-out process. So, I decided to use my own tools and start testing my own hair care creations. They worked wonders, and I thought, “Why keep this to myself when I can share it with the world?”

What should people look out for when buying hair products?

When buying hair products, people should pay close attention to the ingredients. After we launched all our products, I made sure to read all the labels and ensure we had the right formulas. Recently, I’ve noticed that many products in today’s market prominently feature the essential ingredients you need, but they also contain harmful substances like alcohol and sulfates. If you’re using a product to promote hair growth and strength, it’s best to steer clear of products that list such ingredients on the label.

Why is Black representation important in the hair and beauty space?

Black representation is crucial in the hair and beauty industry because it ensures that those creating and using the products understand the unique needs of Black hair. As an African-American male, I realized the importance of producing products specifically designed for my hair type. That’s when I decided to branch out and help others by creating products that cater to various hair types, such as 4a or 4c curls. It’s about inclusivity and making sure everyone’s needs are met in the world of hair and beauty.