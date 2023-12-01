A new era has dawned for Louis Vuitton‘s 2024 menswear line. The man of the hour, , was present for his first

A new era has dawned for Louis Vuitton‘s 2024 menswear line. The man of the hour, Pharrell Williams, was present as the men’s creative director for his first pre-fall collection. The waterfront location, bathed in a celestial glow, was the perfect backdrop for a collection transporting attendees from Hawaii to Hong Kong.

Williams, a fashion maverick known for his eclectic style and innovative approach, crafted a collection that served as a love letter to the seaman’s wardrobe. Louis Vuitton described it as a harmonious fusion of “nautical style codes, tailored sailor’s uniforms, and graphic motifs, inspired by the tropical floral shirt.”

One particular piece caught the eye: a double-breasted suit subtly emblazoned with a netted infinity LV logo. This was allegedly Williams’ modern twist on a classic silhouette, which was as much a statement piece as a wearable garment.

The collection was not solely about clothing; Williams also designed a range of adaptable bags and accessories that exuded the spirit of the sea. These pieces embodied surf-inspired details and maritime imagery.

This marked a drastic departure from his first menswear collection with Louis Vuitton in June, which featured bold and bright prints.

Williams’ debut of the Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Collection for Louis Vuitton is a testament to his ability to reinvent and reinterpret classic styles. With its blend of nautical themes and tropical motifs, the collection represents a step toward an exciting future under Williams’ creative direction.