Big Gipp teams with Down Home Brewing to drop ‘404 Pack’ beer and mixtape

Goodie Mob rapper Big Gipp is working on a collaboration that will pair two of his loves: hip-hop and beer.

The “Mutant Mindframe” emcee recently announced via press release a partnership with Down Home Brewing, Georgia’s first black owned brewery, and High Gravity Hip Hop to release a craft beer and accompanying mixtape called the 404 Pack.

As something of a grand finale for Hip Hop 50, there are plans for an official unveiling and release event at the Down Home Brewing headquarters in Tucker, Georgia. According to High Gravity Hip Hop, the project and collaboration are in support of a much bigger goal.

“The primary purpose of The 404 Pack Series is to raise funds for the High Gravity Gardens Brewery project,” states the press release. “The ultimate goal is to create a unique venue blending City Winery, Cirque du Soleil, and the Wu Tang Clan spirit, featuring a music venue beer hall with local Black-owned breweries.”

Already underway with four brands in the mix, the future “beer hall” is projected to balloon to up to ten partner breweries with the ultimate goal being to buy a physical location to grow the businesses.

Gipp’s last release was the Gipp N Worthy EP with singer/songwriter James Worthy that was released this past February.