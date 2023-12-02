Blac Chyna regrets encouraging young women to sign up for OnlyFans

The reality star, now known as Angela White, is starting a new content journey with the clean platform, Passes
Blac Chyna (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Reality star Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has opened up further about her decision to leave the adult content platform OnlyFans. Despite earning $2 million in two years, White felt she was “exploiting” herself and not portraying her “authentic self,” according to an interview she had with Daily Mail.

She also expressed concern about the potential influence she might have on young girls considering the platform as a means to earn money. As of 2023, the platform is used mostly by sex workers or “content creators” despite OnlyFans not being completely centered around X-rated content.


White, 35, has since transitioned to the platform Passes, where she aims to showcase her true self and avoid the potential negative impact of her previous work on OnlyFans. She plans to use Passes to share a variety of topics important to her, including her spirituality, business ventures, cooking tips, fitness routines and personal life experiences, according to Daily Mail.

Earlier this year, White shared her journey of having facial fillers dissolved with her 17.4 million Instagram followers. She also revealed that her decision to leave OnlyFans was influenced by her recent baptism and reconnection with her faith.


White, a mother of two, has been open about her journey of self-improvement and personal growth. She expressed excitement about the new platform and the opportunity it provides to build a positive legacy for her children and fans.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS