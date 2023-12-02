Reality star Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has opened up further about her decision to leave the adult content platform OnlyFans. Despite earning $2 million in two years, White felt she was “exploiting” herself and not portraying her “authentic self,” according to an interview she had with Daily Mail.

EXCLUSIVE – The REAL reason Blac Chyna quit OnlyFans: Born-again model says she was 'exploiting' herself and pushing young girls to make 'negative' choices with X-rated content – and didn't want to be 'held accountable for it come Judgment Day' https://t.co/xRrMQPYoXl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 1, 2023

She also expressed concern about the potential influence she might have on young girls considering the platform as a means to earn money. As of 2023, the platform is used mostly by sex workers or “content creators” despite OnlyFans not being completely centered around X-rated content.

White, 35, has since transitioned to the platform Passes, where she aims to showcase her true self and avoid the potential negative impact of her previous work on OnlyFans. She plans to use Passes to share a variety of topics important to her, including her spirituality, business ventures, cooking tips, fitness routines and personal life experiences, according to Daily Mail.

Earlier this year, White shared her journey of having facial fillers dissolved with her 17.4 million Instagram followers. She also revealed that her decision to leave OnlyFans was influenced by her recent baptism and reconnection with her faith.

Blac Chyna discouraging Only Fans as a born again believer and taking accountability for her previous actions when she didn’t know better is why I love Christianity, when you’re in Christ you can’t remain the same, your whole mental is transformed — Jess Muamba (@amazon_jess21) December 2, 2023

White, a mother of two, has been open about her journey of self-improvement and personal growth. She expressed excitement about the new platform and the opportunity it provides to build a positive legacy for her children and fans.