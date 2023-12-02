Busta Rhymes responds to being called out by Benzino

Throughout his illustrious career, Busta Rhymes has always been one of the most well-liked people in hip-hop and an overall stand up guy. So when rapper/producer Benzino took offense to his daughter, Coi Leray, appearing “half-naked” in Busta’s video for “Luxury Life,” everyone was caught off guard by how Benzino went about calling Busta out.

“The whole Busta Rhymes collaboration, like, he should’ve reached out to me,” Benzino said in an Instagram Live shortly after the video dropped. “You know, you don’t do no f—— video with my daughter half-naked and, you know, you a grown a– f—— man. He should’ve reached out to me and said something, but it is what it is, you know. She’s grown, she can do what she want, but I wasn’t with that.”

During a recent sit-down with Angela Yee, Busta took the time to address Benzino and express his disdain for the way he handled the matter.

“My thing first and foremost is Benzino has my number and he knows how to reach me,” Bus-A-Bus began. “You ain’t gotta address me about nothing on no social media ’cause you got my phone number. I’ve never had to address him about a problem and there’s been plenty of different issues that we’ve actually went through that led to actual violence that we was able to resolve civil and respectfully.”

“But the point that I’m trying to make is up until probably right now, this is not public information,” he continued. “I’m not saying this to promote the issue, I’m saying this to promote how the code of ethics was upheld and how we dealt with issues. We resolved it as men, face-to-face. We wasn’t on social media, we didn’t talk on the radio.”

The “Touch It” rapper went on to reiterate that there is a particular “code of ethics” that the situation could have and should have been handled by.

“But if we really gon’ live by the proper code of ethics that we was raised on, why you incriminating yourself talking about any conflict that you got with anybody on a social media platform or on a record anywhere?” Busta concluded. “Talk to the person. That’s the grown man thing to do.”

Busta’s latest album, Blockbusta, features the Coi Leray collaboration at the heart of the controversy and was released on Nov. 24 to all digital streaming platforms.