Cast of ‘Glee’ reunites to release posthumous Naya Rivera single

Though it’s been just over three years since Naya Rivera’s passing, the cast of Glee is still finding ways to honor the late actress and singer.

As part of their annual “Snixxmax” fundraiser event this year, the group has released Rivera’s song “Prayer for the Broken” after getting permission to finish the complete track from Rivera’s mother as well as the song’s songwriters.

Cast members Ashley Fink, Vanessa Lengies, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz all contributed to the finished version on the uplifting song whose proceeds will go to Rivera’s favorite charity, Alexandria House, an organization that supports homeless women and children.

As explained by Fink, “Snixx” was a nickname of Rivera’s and she would frequently throw parties she called “Snixxmax”, and since her July 2020 passing, the group has continued to put together the event every year in her honor.

“After she passed, Kevin McHale and Jenna and her best friend, Telly, all decided to keep it going in her memory,” Fink said. “Because she wasn’t here, we all wanted to make sure every year we donated to [Alexandria House]. They got to buy an entire apartment complex for women in need, and it’s so incredible. It’s a wonderful way to honor her memory, and all get to share our favorite moments together every year.”

“The thing about Glee is — I know everyone says this — but it was such a family,” she continued. “So few people got to experience what we experienced together. It’s something that bonds you forever, and we’ve gone through so much tragedy, unfortunately. The tragedy, the triumphs, and the love, there’s so much love there between all of us. Any time we get together, we talk about Cory [Monteith], we talk about Naya.”

In a touching Instagram video, McHale shared some behind the scenes looks of the group in the studio gave his thoughts on what it means to put the finishing touches on the song for Naya.

“This year, let’s celebrate the gifts Naya gave to us, her talent and her heart,” the caption reads. “This song has meant so much to me over the years and now I hope it will for all of you.