In a recent CNN interview with Gayle King, Bronx rapper Fat Joe expressed his shock over the use of Young Thug‘s lyrics as evidence in his YSL RICO case, calling it a “disgrace” and “injustice.” Fat Joe, a long-time supporter of Young Thug, argued that most of his lyrics are fictional, stating that he himself has fabricated “95 percent” of his lyrics throughout his career.

Fat Joe made an appearance on CNN and spoke on #YoungThug ’s lyrics being used as evidence in his RICO case in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/JeKHs3Hp99 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) December 1, 2023

“I’ve been in the rap game for 30 years, and I’ve spun tales in nearly 95 percent of my tracks,” Fat Joe admitted. “I’m just keeping it real. I pen lyrics based on my mood that day. It’s all about creativity. You couldn’t build a jail high enough for the lyrics I’ve said on songs which are all untrue.”

He continued, “What I am is a family man, the person who gives back to my community all the time [and] opens businesses in my community. So the music would never amount to the actual person, Joseph Antonio Cartagena.”

Fat Joe criticized district attorneys for exploiting artists’ creative expressions to strengthen their cases, despite knowing that the lyrics are not factual. He also expressed concern over the precedent the YSL RICO case could set, as Young Thug is the first high-profile artist to have his lyrics used against him in court.

“This case is setting a dangerous precedent in America,” he warned. “They’ve used this tactic on emerging artists before, but they’ve never pulled a superstar off the stage to face trial.”

After nearly a year of postponements, interruptions and constant drama, the YSL RICO trial commenced on Nov. 27. The trial is expected to last at least six months, and Young Thug could face life imprisonment if found guilty on all charges.

