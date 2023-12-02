Tiffany Haddish gets 2nd DUI arrest and she’s not laughing

Tiffany Haddish’s recent DUI arrest in Beverly Hills is now affecting the bond agreement she has with Georgia state prosecutors in the aftermath of her previous DUI in The Peach State from nearly two years ago.

According to People magazine, Georgia officials recently filed a motion to modify Haddish’s bond agreement to include prohibiting drug or alcohol use in addition to requesting that the 43-year-old actress and comedian submit to weekly drug and alcohol testing.

In January 2022, Haddish was discovered asleep behind the wheel of her car on Highway 74 after a 911 call was placed around 2:30 a.m. local time. She was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail where she later bonded out.

This latest arrest, which occurred after she performed at a Thanksgiving day community event, has already prompted the Girls Trip star to turn over a new leaf. Haddish told “Entertainment Tonight” that “this will never happen again” and expressed her intentions to be proactive about changing her behavior. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she told the outlet.

In true to form self-deprecating comedic fashion, the incident quickly made it into her standup act as well. During a performance the following night at the Long Beach Laugh Factory, Haddish touched on the subject before an audience member asked “what happened last night?”

“You tell me,” Haddish jokingly replied. “I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers.”