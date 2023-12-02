In a star-studded ceremony, Macaulay Culkin, the forever-young face of Home Alone, Richie Rich and My Girl, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, as reported by ABC News.

The 43-year-old actor, who has stamped his name in the film industry with his memorable roles, was honored in a ceremony that was as much about love as it was about recognition.

“I feel such esteem from this whole thing,” Culkin said, his voice echoing with gratitude. “There’s so many people that I love, and to feel that love back is just amazing.”

Culkin also extended his heartfelt thanks to former child star Brenda Song, the mother of his two sons. His voice wavered with emotion as he said, “You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose. You’ve given me family.”

Culkin concluded his speech with a nostalgic nod to his iconic role in Home Alone, wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.”

The ceremony was attended by friends, family and fellow Hollywood stars, including Seth Green and Paris Jackson. Culkin also had a reunion with his Home Alone co-star “mother,” Catherine O’Hara, who acknowledged Culkin’s performance as Kevin McCallister.

O’Hara praised Culkin’s natural acting ability and his enduring sense of humor, attributing the global popularity of Home Alone to his performance. She also acknowledged the intelligence and resilience Culkin demonstrated as a child actor, qualities she believes have contributed to his successful career.

