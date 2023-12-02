Keke Palmer, the actress we all know and love, and her ex, Darius Jackson, have both asked for a postponement on their restraining order hearing, which was scheduled to take place on Dec. 5. This comes after a court-ordered mediation that kicked off on Nov. 29.

Palmer, 30, got temporary full custody of her adorable nine-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, and a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Jackson, 29, earlier in November. The Hustlers star claims that Jackson was abusive throughout their relationship, describing him as “unhinged, volatile and dangerous” in court documents filed by the Los Angeles Superior Court and reviewed by USA Today.

A judge in LA County told Jackson to keep a 100-yard distance from Palmer and their son, according to the New York Post. Both of them agreed that the temporary restraining order would stay in place until the rescheduled hearing.

This quickly dissolved rumors of Palmer dropping the restraining order.

In her first filing, Palmer accused Jackson of abusing her “multiple times over the past 2+ years.” She spilled the tea on several alleged instances of physical and emotional abuse, even providing security camera stills as proof that leaked on social media.

Palmer and Jackson started dating in 2021 and welcomed their son in Feb. 2023. Palmer said that their relationship “finally ended for good” in early October, mainly because of the alleged abuse.