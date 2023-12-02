Why Nick Cannon spends 200K a year at Disneyland

Nick Cannon‘s huge family means he spends over $200,000 a year at Disneyland.

The “Masked Singer” host – who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, Powerful Queen, and 14-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and 12-month-old Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 16 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 14 months, with LaNisha Cole; and Halo, 11 months, with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen – lamented the loss of the “perks” he used to enjoy as host of the California theme park’s Christmas celebrations because he’s now racking up huge bills taking his large brood to see Mickey Mouse and friends.

“The crazy thing is cos I used to host Christmas morning at Disneyland, I used to get that Disney bag, there were perks, so all of that stuff was free. It is no longer free,” Nick said in an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

“I had two kids then. I’ve 12 now, and every birthday, Christmas – I’m literally at Disneyland once a month. And to move around Disney, like — I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney. Disneyland is expensive already off top, like, if you trying to stay in the hotel. It’s not how it used to be … you gotta make reservations – $200,000 a year at Disneyland! I used to be an employee!”

The 43-year-old star joked he wants his hosting job back. “I’m like, ‘Mickey, can you hook a [guy] up? Can I get my job back?’”

The “Future Superstars” host recently admitted he’ll be very busy over the holiday season as he spends quality time with all of his children.

“Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in. It’s all about the kids so, you’ll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”