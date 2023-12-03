Jamie Foxx’s sexual assault accuser seeks to remain anonymous for now

The woman who has filed a sexual assault complaint against Oscar winner Jamie Foxx wishes to pursue the matter without revealing her identity.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, a plaintiff’s affidavit was filed in the New York Supreme Court in which the accuser, referred to as “Jane Doe,” expressed her wishes to remain anonymous.

“I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame and embarrassment due to the mental impact of the assault, and I fear retaliation by others in the community,” she wrote. “It was very difficult for me to come forward and talk about the events that occurred. The sexual assault I suffered has caused depression, anxiety, lack of sleep, distress and I am fearful that a public disclosure will cause further emotional trauma.”

Jane Doe’s complaint against the Day Shift actor was filed in New York’s Supreme Court as she is seeking damages for pain and suffering, economic loss, and punitive damages for a sum that goes beyond the jurisdiction of all other lower courts.

Foxx, 55, denied allegations that he groped and sexually assaulted the woman in August 2015 at Catch NYC’s rooftop bar and lounge via a statement saying flat out that the “alleged incident never happened.” The statement also alludes to the accuser filing a similar suit in the past and promises that Foxx will countersue when exonerated of all charges.

“In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter,” Foxx’s statement said. “The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”