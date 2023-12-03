LaKeith Stanfield stars in the biblical comedy ‘The Book of Clarence’

Alas, The Book of Clarence is here.

The much-hyped movie that producer Jay-Z famously returned to Instagram to promote is nearing release.

Starring LaKeith Stanfield, the movie centers around Stanfield’s character Clarence who is tired of being poor and begins performing fake miracles in a haphazard attempt to emulate Jesus of Nazareth. As the saying goes, “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but not all of the people …” Before long Clarence draws more attention than he can handle including scrutiny from the Roman Empire who frown upon his “miracles”.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, the biblical comedy also stars Alfre Woodard, David Oyelowo, James McAvoy, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Jay-Z, Lil’ Wayne, Kid Cudi, and Shabba Ranks are some of the artists to be featured on the forthcoming soundtrack.

The Book of Clarence is scheduled to land in theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

See the hilarious trailer below.