LaKeith Stanfield stars in the biblical comedy ‘The Book of Clarence’

Fake miracles can only get you so far LaKeith Stanfield learns in ‘The Book of Clarence’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: LaKeith Stanfield attends as Universal Pictures Presents The Premiere Of "The Photograph" at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Alas, The Book of Clarence is here.

The much-hyped movie that producer Jay-Z famously returned to Instagram to promote is nearing release.


Starring LaKeith Stanfield, the movie centers around Stanfield’s character Clarence who is tired of being poor and begins performing fake miracles in a haphazard attempt to emulate Jesus of Nazareth. As the saying goes, “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but not all of the people …” Before long Clarence draws more attention than he can handle including scrutiny from the Roman Empire who frown upon his “miracles”.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, the biblical comedy also stars Alfre Woodard, David Oyelowo, James McAvoy, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, and Benedict Cumberbatch.


Jay-Z, Lil’ Wayne, Kid Cudi, and Shabba Ranks are some of the artists to be featured on the forthcoming soundtrack.

The Book of Clarence is scheduled to land in theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

See the hilarious trailer below.

YouTube video
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS