Tyrese warns Lil Nas X to stop ‘playing with God’

Singer Tyrese issued a warning to Lil Nas X and others about “playing with God” after the rapper invoked His name while describing his personal struggles.

The Atlanta-born “Old Town Road” spitter conveyed to his 11 million followers on his Instagram page that he’s going through some turbulent times:

“Free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / Im trying hard to face my pain, yeah / Give me hope when I feel / Give me hope when I feel less.”

Some fans were indifferent to the “Old Town Road” emcee’s message.

“GOD IS NOT AN ERA. IT’S A LIFESTYLE,” one person admonished Lil Nas before Tyrese entered the chat and chastised the rapper.

“Y’all gone learn to stop playing with God,” Tyrese wrote in the comments section of the post that The Shade Room posted up.

“God is not to be played with … From shoes with devil signs and devils blood in the [shoe] sole?” he wrote. “We can all change I get it but I feel a way about people making a mockery about Jesus. Do you, life your life .. Do what makes you happy but yall better stop playing with Jesus out here.”

Lil Nas X later returned to clap back at Tyrese by telling him that he was exemplified knee-jerk reactionism.

“This really crazy cuz all I did was post a song about asking god for hope when you feel hopeless and yall acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene.”