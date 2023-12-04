50 Cent torches Diddy further with mash-up of his face with R. Kelly’s (photo)

Rap renegade 50 Cent refuses to take his foot off Diddy’s neck.

The rapper-turned-producer of “BMF” and “Power” doubles as a prolific and merciless troller during his downtime. Fifty’s latest triggering post is a devastating and scathing attack on Sean “Diddy” Combs, a music mogul that 50 has long despised.

Curtis Jackson III put up a post that insinuates strongly that Diddy is the same person as another toppled titan of music, R. Kelly, who is now serving multiple decades in prison after being convicted on a plethora of charges related to sexual assault.

Fifty’s post was a mash-up of the faces of Diddy and Kelly while Kelly’s 1998 song, “Did You Ever Think?” plays in the background.

Diddy do it ? COMING SOON GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎥 and another one! https://t.co/jnbpt4VX0B pic.twitter.com/QXQMIMrF5f — 50cent (@50cent) December 3, 2023

The “In Da Club” emcee is keeping the pressure going on Diddy by commenting on a New York Times screenshot that asked if Diddy will survive the current wave of sexual assault and sex-trafficking accusations.

“No, he will be fine,” Jackson said, according to XXL. “He has so much money, when his corporate partners pull out. He will just reach in his pockets and make it happen. You saw how fast he paid Cassie. He’s a real billionaire, he has f— you money, guys, So f— you!”

Cassie got things ignited when she dropped a metaphorical bomb on pop culture in November after filing a federal lawsuit against Diddy. Contained within the legal documents, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura accused Diddy of rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking and multiple beatings during their decade-long relationship.

These posts follow the one where 50 said on Instagram he would buy the Revolt TV network that Diddy founded in 2013 with Andy Schuon.

👀I’ll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends 😳I’m serious call my phone 📱 • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/DOWYW8q8e3 — 50cent (@50cent) November 28, 2023

Fifty has not confirmed nor denied that he is reportedly making a documentary about Diddy. Instead, he is obviously enjoying the chaos that erupted around Diddy, some of which 50 exacerbated with these highly inflammatory posts on IG and Twitter.