Looking to elevate your eyelash game without breaking the bank? Here are seven mascaras that can give you the look of falsies or extensions without the hefty pricetag.

Cover Girl’s new Lash Blast Cleantopia Ultramarine offers a unique blue and black tone that makes your eyes pop while providing full coverage.

Rimmel’s London Wonder Volume Thrill Seeker Black Mascara gives your natural lashes a thicker, falsies-like appearance.

Fenty Beauty’s Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara by Rihanna elongates your natural lash and provides thickness for a dramatic look.

For a more natural, dainty look, try UOMA Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara, a Black-owned brand.

Lancôme’s Cils Booster XL Lash & Mascara Primer Base and Définicils High Definition offer a primer and mascara combination that transforms your natural lashes into a bombshell look, perfect for those on the go.

Maybelline’s The Falsies Lash Lift provides full coverage with a fluffy, bold-pigmented look thanks to its unique applicator brush.

For those with shorter lashes, L’Oreal Paris’ Telescopic Mascara Carbon Black elongates and thickens your natural lash for a subtle lift.

These mascaras range from $10 to $30, making them a cost-effective way to enhance your natural look. Recommended by women of color TikTokers, the mascaras offer a range of effects from subtle enhancement to dramatic transformation.

They are not only budget-friendly but also cater to the unique needs of Black women. Whether you’re attending a party or simply want to elevate your everyday look, these mascaras are a cost-effective way to achieve stunning results.