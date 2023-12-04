7 mascaras that add style to your lash game

Ditch the falsies and try these mascaras
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ RomarioIen

Looking to elevate your eyelash game without breaking the bank? Here are seven mascaras that can give you the look of falsies or extensions without the hefty pricetag.

Cover Girl’s new Lash Blast Cleantopia Ultramarine offers a unique blue and black tone that makes your eyes pop while providing full coverage.


@urgirleman

Replying to @COVERGIRL I’m living my fun and bold mascara era with the new @COVERGIRL Cleantopia in shade Ultramarine Black! 💙🌟 An intense black with a hint of blue for brighter eyes. Click the link in my bio to shop at @shoppersbeauty #COVERGIRLPartner #cleantopia #lashblastcleantopia #plantpoweredmascara #bluemascara #mascararecommendation #mascarahack

♬ Strawberry – Prod. By Rose


Rimmel’s London Wonder Volume Thrill Seeker Black Mascara gives your natural lashes a thicker, falsies-like appearance.

@baby.ray

@rimmellondon new #rimmelthrillseeker mascara is a MASTERPIECE if i do say do MYSELF😍#Mascara #ukmakeup #ukblackgirlmakeup #dewymakeup #BabyRay

♬ original sound – Jennifer

Fenty Beauty’s Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara by Rihanna elongates your natural lash and provides thickness for a dramatic look.

@jaleesajaikaran

Replying to @iiiitsmiryy Who else loves a mascara that actually works? Lmk what you think! ✨ @fentybeauty #makeupwithjaleesa  #hellathiccmascara #hellathicc #hellathickmascara #fentybeauty #fentyreview #makeupwithjaleesa #darkskinmakeupartist #blackmakeupartist💄💄💄  #newmakeup  #fentybeauty #fentymascara #mascarareview 

♬ original sound – Jaleesa Jaikaran Pro MUA

For a more natural, dainty look, try UOMA Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara, a Black-owned brand.

@jasminenicholle_

my favorite #blackowned mascara @Profile #mascara #beautytok #makeup #blackhistorymonth

♬ luxurious – milo

Lancôme’s Cils Booster XL Lash & Mascara Primer Base and Définicils High Definition offer a primer and mascara combination that transforms your natural lashes into a bombshell look, perfect for those on the go.

@thedaniprint

Replying to @katthegrandthis is literally the best primer & mascara ive used in my life, noooo exaggeration 😭 do yall see my lashes ?? RUNNN to Ulta! #mascarareview #lancomemascara #blackgirltiktok #contentcreator #makeuptok #makeupmusthaves #lashes

♬ original sound – the dani mf print ™️

Maybelline’s The Falsies Lash Lift provides full coverage with a fluffy, bold-pigmented look thanks to its unique applicator brush.

@safai305

Been on a mascara bend lately!! I’ve found a few faves recently. The Surreal Mascara from @maybelline made my list 👌🏾#mascarareview #maybelline #blackgirltiktok

♬ original sound – safai305

For those with shorter lashes, L’Oreal Paris’ Telescopic Mascara Carbon Black elongates and thickens your natural lash for a subtle lift.

@herblackhand

RUN DON’T WALK 💅🏾@herblackhand #lorealtelescopicmascara #telescopicmascara #mascara #whatisthebestmascaraforshortlashes? #blackwoman

♬ original sound – Microlocs & Blk Girl Lifestyle

These mascaras range from $10 to $30, making them a cost-effective way to enhance your natural look. Recommended by women of color TikTokers, the mascaras offer a range of effects from subtle enhancement to dramatic transformation.

They are not only budget-friendly but also cater to the unique needs of Black women. Whether you’re attending a party or simply want to elevate your everyday look, these mascaras are a cost-effective way to achieve stunning results.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS