Looking to elevate your eyelash game without breaking the bank? Here are seven mascaras that can give you the look of falsies or extensions without the hefty pricetag.
Cover Girl’s new Lash Blast Cleantopia Ultramarine offers a unique blue and black tone that makes your eyes pop while providing full coverage.
@urgirleman
Replying to @COVERGIRL I’m living my fun and bold mascara era with the new @COVERGIRL Cleantopia in shade Ultramarine Black! 💙🌟 An intense black with a hint of blue for brighter eyes. Click the link in my bio to shop at @shoppersbeauty #COVERGIRLPartner #cleantopia #lashblastcleantopia #plantpoweredmascara #bluemascara #mascararecommendation #mascarahack
Rimmel’s London Wonder Volume Thrill Seeker Black Mascara gives your natural lashes a thicker, falsies-like appearance.
@baby.ray
@rimmellondon new #rimmelthrillseeker mascara is a MASTERPIECE if i do say do MYSELF😍#Mascara #ukmakeup #ukblackgirlmakeup #dewymakeup #BabyRay
Fenty Beauty’s Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara by Rihanna elongates your natural lash and provides thickness for a dramatic look.
@jaleesajaikaran
Replying to @iiiitsmiryy Who else loves a mascara that actually works? Lmk what you think! ✨ @fentybeauty #makeupwithjaleesa #hellathiccmascara #hellathicc #hellathickmascara #fentybeauty #fentyreview #makeupwithjaleesa #darkskinmakeupartist #blackmakeupartist💄💄💄 #newmakeup #fentybeauty #fentymascara #mascarareview
For a more natural, dainty look, try UOMA Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara, a Black-owned brand.
@jasminenicholle_
my favorite #blackowned mascara @Profile #mascara #beautytok #makeup #blackhistorymonth
Lancôme’s Cils Booster XL Lash & Mascara Primer Base and Définicils High Definition offer a primer and mascara combination that transforms your natural lashes into a bombshell look, perfect for those on the go.
@thedaniprint
Replying to @katthegrandthis is literally the best primer & mascara ive used in my life, noooo exaggeration 😭 do yall see my lashes ?? RUNNN to Ulta! #mascarareview #lancomemascara #blackgirltiktok #contentcreator #makeuptok #makeupmusthaves #lashes
Maybelline’s The Falsies Lash Lift provides full coverage with a fluffy, bold-pigmented look thanks to its unique applicator brush.
@safai305
Been on a mascara bend lately!! I’ve found a few faves recently. The Surreal Mascara from @maybelline made my list 👌🏾#mascarareview #maybelline #blackgirltiktok
For those with shorter lashes, L’Oreal Paris’ Telescopic Mascara Carbon Black elongates and thickens your natural lash for a subtle lift.
@herblackhand
RUN DON’T WALK 💅🏾@herblackhand #lorealtelescopicmascara #telescopicmascara #mascara #whatisthebestmascaraforshortlashes? #blackwoman
These mascaras range from $10 to $30, making them a cost-effective way to enhance your natural look. Recommended by women of color TikTokers, the mascaras offer a range of effects from subtle enhancement to dramatic transformation.
They are not only budget-friendly but also cater to the unique needs of Black women. Whether you’re attending a party or simply want to elevate your everyday look, these mascaras are a cost-effective way to achieve stunning results.