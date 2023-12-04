Chrissy Teigen saw her late son Jack when she took ketamine

Chrissy Teigen claims she “saw” her late son Jack when she took ketamine on her 38th birthday.

The star is married to “All of Me” singer John Legend and is mother to Luna, Miles and Esti. Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti and three-month-old Wren via surrogate earlier this year, but lost baby Jack halfway through her pregnancy in 2020.

Now, Chrissy has revealed that upon celebrating her birthday on Friday Dec.1, she took ketamine — a dissociative anesthetic sometimes used as a recreational drug — and took to social media afterward to claim that she had been able to see her son as a result.

“I had a really nice birthday,” she said on Instagram. “Went to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and Baby Jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried. Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend.”

The model previously revealed that, while she initially thought she had suffered a miscarriage, she was shocked to discover she had in fact had an abortion after suffering a partial placenta abruption.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.

“Let’s just call it what it was – it was an abortion,” she stated. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”