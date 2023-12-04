Courtney Wilson-Gray is more than a chef, he’s a community staple.

When you walk through the doors of Wi Jammin Carribean Cafe in Inglewood, California, you’re welcomed by a host of warm smiles and quick service, respectful of every customer. Everyone gets the same treatment, whether you’re a regular local, a teenage neighbor of executive chef Courtney’s, a media member, YG, or even Keith Lee.

Lee recently reviewed the Jamaican spot during Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

“Me, personally, I’m at a 9.2 out of 10,” Lee said of the restaurant’s Jerk Chicken.

Recently, after U.S. Bank executives took a tour and had lunch at the restaurant, Chef Courtney spoke to rolling out about the establishment and Lee’s review of it.

What was it like to have U.S. Bank come and have lunch with you all today?

I appreciate it to the fullest. I’m honored to have them come through and have their lunch here. It meant a lot to me, and it was a good turnout.

What does that support from U.S. Bank mean?

It’s a big step. We’re getting more corporate people who are starting to find out about Wi Jammin Cafe. It’s good to have a different crowd come in and enjoy just as much as my regular crowd. It means a lot.

What should people expect when they stop by Wi Jammin?

Every time you stop by Wi Jammin, you should expect good food, quality ingredients, and a great experience every time.

Are you from here?

Yes, born and raised in Los Angeles, and my family was raised in Jamaica.

What is the Jamaican restaurant scene like in Los Angeles?

The Jamaican food scene has grown over the years. It’s tremendously different than what it was when I grew up. You can find Jamaican food in a lot of places now. It’s starting to become a big part of the culture here in California.

Why does Wi Jammin stand out from the other local Jamaican restaurants?

No disrespect to the rest, but Wi Jammin uses a lot of quality ingredients. We import our seasoning straight from Jamaica, we keep the quality as close to home as possible. We want you to have the best experience every time.

The hospitality and service are great here. What is the significance of service to you?

Service is big to me. I love for people to enjoy the food, talk good about the food and talk good about the experience. That part is a lot more enjoyable than a customer just to come, spend money and you never hear from them again. I like to give the customer a great experience, let them talk about it, and spread the word.

What was the Keith Lee review like?

I think that’s amazing. I like [reviews], that’s what helped build me into the chef I am today. His opinion matters a lot. I’m glad that it was great, he enjoyed the food he had and we’ve been having a great turnout ever since he posted it.