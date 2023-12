Michael B. Jordan crashes Ferrari

Creed actor Michael B Jordan’s Ferrari was seen crumpled with its airbags deployed after the star plowed into a parked car in Hollywood.

Jordan plowed his car into a Kia in Hollywood, California, around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. TMZ obtained pictures showing the right side of the electric blue vehicle severely smashed with its airbags deployed and a wheel with gold rims rolling away from the car.

The actor was seen speaking to police officers on the sidewalk after the accident outside Sunset Gower Studios. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the incident happened at exactly 11:34 p.m. on a busy section of Sunset Boulevard and was a “traffic collision of a vehicle into a parked vehicle.”

According to officials, there were no signs of anything “nefarious” and “no evidence of a DUI” upon arrival. A sobriety test was not performed on Jordan, and no arrests were made.

The LAPD added that following the wreck, information was exchanged and no charges were filed.

Pieces of metal from Jordan’s vehicle were also seen on the ground next to the Kia following the collision. It is unclear if the other driver was in the vehicle or present at the time of the crash.

Aside from damage to the cars, no injuries were reported, and the Wakanda Forever star was told by police to fill out a police report online.

A video obtained by TMZ shows Jordan speaking to police with an unidentified friend on the sidewalk following the accident. At the time, the actor and his male companion appeared to be uninjured and calm.