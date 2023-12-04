Nicki Minaj cancels Jingle Ball to finish album

Rapper Nicki Minaj was due to hit the stage for the Jingle Ball in Chicago on Dec. 12, but she canceled her appearance at the last minute. She explained that she needed more time to focus on launching her record Pink Friday 2 which was delayed twice before.

“I have to tell you something – one last thing. Hope it doesn’t make you sad. I won’t be able to perform tmrw in #Chicago for Jingle Ball,” Minaj wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I was so excited to see you guys. Pls accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year. Details to come.”

However, Nicki confirmed her pal Lil Wayne has agreed to step in and perform in her place.

“My beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back,” she added. “His name is Lil Wayne AKA the GOAT. He will perform tmrw @ the Chicago show.”

“I am STILL performing @ the #Atlanta Jingle Ball on the 14th and now I’ll ALSO be performing at the #Miami Jingle Ball on the 16th. Album STILL dropping this FRIDAY,” she assured her fans.

Pink Friday 2 had initially been due for release in October but was pushed back until Nov. 17. It was then delayed again with a new release date of Dec. 8 to avoid clashing with Lil Wayne’s and 2 Chainz’s joint album Welcome 2 Collegegrove.

“I have changed my album date. It’s been changed for some time now behind the scenes,” Minaj explained in an appearance on Instagram Live. “Weezy [Lil Wayne] and 2 Chainz, they announced their date, and you know how me and Weezy play. He would never do that if that was my album date.”