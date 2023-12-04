‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ tops the box office

It should come as no surprise that Beyoncé’s record-breaking, globe-conquering Renaissance World Tour would translate seamlessly to the box office.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé was the top-grossing film of the weekend that ended on Sunday, Dec. 3, with $21 million in receipts, according to Entertainment Weekly.

That is the first time that a film opened with more than $20 million in 20 years when Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai accomplished the feat.

In theaters overseas, Renaissance took in another $6.4 million, bringing its global opening earnings to $27.4 million.

This is a continued commentary on Queen Bey’s dominance in pop culture that includes concert receipts. Beyoncé finished her 56-show Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City back in October and was named the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history.

Rounding out the top of the box office includes Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, which hauled in another $14.5 in its third week of release to bring its total to $121M domestically. It also boasts worldwide receipts of $249M globally.

Much like with the Friday the 13th and Nightmare of Elm Street film franchises, studio dragged out Godzilla yet again. The 37th Godzilla movie, entitled Godzilla Minus One, which only got $11 million.

Trolls Band Together took fourth place with $7.6 million, while Disney’s Wish came in fifth with $7.4 million.