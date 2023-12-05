Jonathan Majors’ accuser lists his alleged aggressions during trial

The prosecution’s star witness in the Jonathan Majors domestic violence trial testified about multiple instances of the actor’s allegedly frightening aggression towards her.

Grace Jabbari flew into New York from London to personally testify against the Creed III actor regarding the times during their relationship when he scared her or became aggressive towards her.

Prosecutors are trying to build the case that Majors has a history of malice and volatility toward Jabbari that culminated in physical violence against her earlier this year.

In one allegation Jabbari claims occurred in December 2021, Majors’ anger shocked her after she mentioned her ex-boyfriend’s dogs as he was instructing her on how to behave with his pooches.

According to TMZ, Jabbari testified in court that Majors responded by saying, “How dare I mention him” and “It’s embarrassing to him that I dated him. His dog is pathetic. That kind of stuff.”

As actress and girlfriend Meagan Good sat in court in a show of support for Majors, Jabbari continued to enumerate the instances of Majors’ irascibility, explaining that it got worse as time went along. The publication stated that Jabbari paused frequently to compose herself as she claims Majors once threw a candle in her direction that dented her wall and allegedly knocked her headphones off her head during another conflict.

According to NPR, Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023, after New York officers responded and found Jabbari with “cuts, bruises and a broken finger.” The police report states Majors allegedly became hostile and physical with Jabbari when she snatched away his cell phone in the back of a car after seeing a text from another woman. Majors denied this and instead explained to investigators that Jabbari attacked him due to jealousy after eyeing a woman’s texts.

Jabbari met Majors on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she operated as a movement coach. According to her police affidavit, the two fell hard for each other rather quickly and soon became a couple.