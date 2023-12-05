KSI is proud of the way he performed in his loss to Tommy Fury

KSI is proud of the way he was able to compete against Tommy Fury in their October matchup after taking some to time to digest his defeat.

The YouTuber was beaten by his fellow influencer and takes pride in the way he was able to compete against an experienced boxer — even though he felt deeply upset by the defeat at the time.

“I feel much better, in terms of the Tommy Fury fight, I feel like I’ve come out better, much better than he is, I would much rather be in my position than his, but it’s nice to know that my fight with Tommy Fury will be the biggest fight he’ll ever have in his life.

“The fact that Tommy Fury was unable to knockout a YouTuber who has been boxing for about three years is actually hilarious,” KSI said on his YouTube channel.

“Tommy has essentially been boxing all his life and he struggled to even jab me,” the YouTuber commented, “even with everything in his favor, like the venue, the weight, the rehydration clause. He was able to just balloon to 200 pounds on fight night. Even with all of that, he wasn’t able to get rid of me convincingly.”