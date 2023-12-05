Lil Baby fires off at Gunna during his ‘Drip Too Hard’ performance (video)

Lil Baby has fired off more shots at his rap adversary Gunna recently, signifying that he is still simmering with resentment that Gunna took a deal last year with prosecutors in Young Thug’s YSL-RICO trial.

“Some n—- taking pleas at trial / I know Slime ain’t happy,” Baby spat on wax about how he believes Thugger was not pleased about Gunna working with the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors.

However, Lil Baby took things to a new level on Dec. 5 as he seemingly calls Gunna a “rat” when their hit single, “Drip Too Hard” came on.

“F— the rats. Turn this s— off,” he barked as lights flashed and smoke filled the venue in the video.

The two rap stars unfollowed each other on Instagram nearly a year ago. But now that the YSL RICO trial has finally commenced, it appears that Lil Baby wants to make sure that his stance against Gunna and in support of Thugger is emphatically heard.

Gunna’s legal maneuvering to get out of the Fulton County Jail in 2022 has not impacted his career, though it has undoubtedly strained his relationships with former friends and collaborators such as Lil Baby.

If anything, Gunna’s popularity soared after he was freed. His post-jail single, “Fukumean,” landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song, featured on the Atlanta rapper’s latest album, A Gift & a Curse, represented his first solo Top 10 hit, according to Billboard magazine. Meanwhile, the album performed well on the charts and was streamed en masse by consumers.