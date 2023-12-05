Increasing your lifespan by reducing your blood pressure can be as simple as a teaspoon. A recent study in JAMA revealed one less teaspoon of salt from your diet each day can significantly lower your blood pressure as a first line of defense against hypertension.

A single teaspoon of table salt has about 2,300 mg of sodium, the daily upper limit for sodium intake among people ages 14 and over, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The average American consumes about 3,400 mg of sodium per day, and the American Heart Association recommends a daily intake of 1,500 mg. A new study recommends the daily intake to be even lower than 1,500 mg. High blood pressure can cause ischemic heart disease, which is the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The DASH diet – Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension – is recommended for eating patterns that are safe for people with high blood pressure. The manageable hypertension diet encourages incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy while limiting the intake of foods high in saturated fat and sugar. Limiting processed and ultra-processed foods is also pivotal in a successful diet.

To reduce sodium and keep the flavor in foods, alternatives include fresh herbs like basil, thyme, and cilantro; spices like cinnamon, chili powder, and cumin; juices like 100% pomegranate, orange, or pineapple juice; or making your own stock and buying no-sodium-added stocks.