Suge Knight would slap people in jail for talking about Oprah Winfrey

The notoriously tight-lipped Suge Knight has opened up more than ever since he started his podcast, “Collect Call with Suge Knight.” Listeners have learned about things that they have never heard about during his Death Row days as well as Knight explaining situations from his point of view during that time.

On the latest episode of the podcast, Knight spoke about how he got into a physical altercation because someone said something disrespectful about Oprah Winfrey.

“I remember back in the day, doing time, when people said something bad about Oprah Winfrey. S—, I got in their a–,” Knight said. “You talking about this Black woman? I fried their s— up, slapped the s— out of them — ‘Don’t say nothing about this Black sister.’ ”

Despite his troubled past, it looks like Knight did stand up for Black women. Even though he stood up for Winfrey, he did say that there was one problem with her.

“At the same time, Oprah wouldn’t put rappers on her show, but Oprah promoted Straight Outta Compton,” he continued. “Even though Straight Outta Compton tried to kill me and ha[s] me doing time right now.”

In 2015, Winfrey tweeted, “just saw #StraightOuttaCompton. Powerful! Powerful! Have u seen it?”