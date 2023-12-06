Boosie is standing on what he said about his daughter dating.

On Dec. 3, a video went viral of Boosie on Instagram Live talking about his daughter’s new boyfriend. On the live, he was giving tips to the boyfriend, and some viewers were not fond of what Boosie was saying.

“You can cheat on her but don’t beat on her,” Boosie said. “A daughter and her daddy, bro, that’s different. Like a mom and a son. I’m weak for my daughter, that’s why my next baby, I want a son. Because my daughters, I can’t tell them no.”

Boosie reiterated his sentiments days later after many people claimed that he was out of line for what he said.

“Everybody talking about the cheat on her, beat on her thing or whatever,” Boosie said. “I’m not the type of daddy gon’ get in my daughter’s relationships about no cheating or nothing like that, but if you beat on her, then that’s a different thing.

“That’s my problem. A lot of y’all commenting, y’all ain’t got no dad. Y’all ain’t gon’ call y’all dad and tell him y’all got a boyfriend because y’all don’t even care what y’all daddy say.”

Boosie continued, taking shots at women and their relationships with their fathers.

“Y’all don’t have no respect for y’all daddy and y’all don’t think y’all daddy gon’ protect y’all no way,” Boosie said. “Or his opinion don’t mean s— no way because he ain’t s—. Me and my daughter, me and Pretty Black is thick as thieves.