Watch Kingsley Ben-Adir transform into reggae legend in ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

We’re finally getting our first peek at British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami, Peaky Blinders) taking on the role of the legendary Bob Marley in the upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

The film will focus on Marley’s ascension to worldwide fame before the 1976 shooting at his home and the historic One Love Peace concert in which Marley famously performed while recuperating from gunshot wounds and unsure if the assassination attempt on his life was over.

“There’s a war going on. How I can bring peace? I can’t even get peace for myself,” Marley questions at a dramatic moment in the trailer.

Produced in part by the Marley estate including his children, Ziggy and Cedelia, the film counts Brad Pitt among its executive producers and also stars Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Jesse Cilio, and Nadine Marshall.

Bob Marley: One Love will land in theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.