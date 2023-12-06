Mario Canon has a message in his music for those who have lost loved ones

Mario Canon always knew he wanted to be a rapper, recording his own songs when he was in the third grade. Fast-forward to now, and Canon has been on the stage with the likes of some of the hip-hop legends such as Bun B, Twista and 8 Ball & MJG. Through Canon’s life experiences, he’s been able to make music for people who have faced adversity and are still mourning their loved ones.

Canon spoke with rolling out about his music career, his song “Headstones,” and how he inspires others through his music.

Where did your love for music come from?

As a kid, man, I loved Tupac, and I rapped ever since I was a kid. Growing up in a single-parent household, I looked at Tupac as a father figure. He gave me inspiration and motivation to be great. That was my first real love for music and rap, and that’s why I started rapping because I wanted to emulate Tupac and do everything he did. Ever since I was a kid, I was barely able to formulate words. I was in grade school making an album, so Tupac was my inspiration.

Tell us about your song “Headstones.”

With “Headstones,” I was in a place of hurt. I was missing my siblings. I lost a lot of people to violence, and I wanted to make a song commemorating them and also touch other people. I know everybody’s lost somebody they wish they could talk to, and I just felt alone. I felt like if I made the song, I could cry out to them, cry out to you and anybody else that’s lost somebody they love. I was just in a desert, and we filmed the video. I was scared to film the video because there were wild horses around, but those horses were not ours. I was in a place of still mourning those who died. We all think about our loved ones that we lost. It gets easier over time, but it’s still with us. I try to keep the name alive. I don’t ever want to forget them because I love them. That was something I wanted to do for them and the family.

Losing your loved ones, what helped you to keep your head up?

Number one, it was my kids, because they think so highly of me and they need me, man. I can’t leave them hanging. So, whatever I got to do to make sure they’re good, I have to do it. I have to get to it. Also, having a purpose bigger than me. It ain’t about me anymore. I’m at the point right now in my career where I don’t care about materialism. I’m just being honest. I want to make a change and make a difference. What kept me going was my love for my family and music. I just love music.