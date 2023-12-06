TJ Holmes and Amy Robach’s exes are dating each other

The ex-spouses of TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have finally moved on from their heartbreak after being cheated on. And they ran right into each other’s arms.

You can’t make this up. According to Entertainment Weekly, Andrew Shue, who was married to Robach, and Marilee Fiebig, whose husband was Holmes, have been dating each other for the past six months.

Holmes and Robach were famously terminated from their plush, high-profile jobs as hosts of “Good Morning America 3” after paparazzi found out that they were both married yet having an affair with each other at the time.

Shue and Fiebig were reportedly devastated and heartbroken after finding out through the news that their marital partners were having an affair behind their backs. Worse, the two couples had hung out together for dinner outings and drinks and even took vacations together.

It turns out that Shue and Fiebig leaned on each other to figuratively bandage up their gaping emotional wounds. And while the spurned lovers healed, they found new love in each other.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” EW reports. “They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on.”

Holmes and Robach were maligned and vilified nationwide for allegedly cheating on their spouses incognito. However, both maintained that they were in the process of divorcing their spouses when they entered into a relationship with each other. They remain together despite enduring tumultuous post-GMA lives and trying to resurrect their careers.

“We had attorneys, mediators,” Robach said, according to EW. “We were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers—being outed as cheating on our spouses, which wasn’t the case.”